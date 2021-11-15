Mustangs, Bears set for area round games

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears have their respective Class 4A area round football playoff battles set for Friday night.

The Mustangs (9-1) will tangle with their old rivals in the Jasper Bulldogs (6-4) in the Class 4A Region III Division II area round Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Beaumont ISD Stadium.

The Mustangs are coming off a 49-0 blitzing of La Marque in the bidistrict round while Jasper nipped Waco Connally 23-20.

The WO-S-Jasper winner will face either Bellville (11-0) or Rusk (9-2) in the regional semifinals next week.

The Battlin’ Bears (9-2) will take on the West Columbia Roughnecks (6-4) in the Class 4A Region III Division I area round Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Channelview High School’s Ray Maddry Stadium. Tickets will be $8 for adults and $5 for students. The prices will be the same at the gate at the stadium.

The Bears got past Palestine 34-24 in the bidistrict round while the Roughnecks zapped Houston North Forest 65-18.

The LC-M-West Columbia winner will face either El Campo (10-1) or Lindale (7-4) in the regional semifinals next week.