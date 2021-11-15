Lady Cardinal Carpenter signs with Sam Houston State
It was a tremendous day for Bridge City senior track standout Caryss Carpenter as she signed an NCAA Division I track scholarship to Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Carpenter has a long list of achievements, not only on the track and volleyball but in the classroom as well.
Here is a list of her accomplishments:
4 yr Varsity Track & Academic All District
MVP for 7th, 8th, 9th, & 11th (10th grade Covid)
9th grade – District, Area, Regional champ & state qualifier for High Jump; 2nd place District & Area & Regional Qualifier for 100H
10th grade – Covid cut season short (was leading area in High Jump, 100H & 2nd in Triple & Long Jump)
11th grade – High Point Girl & overall High Point for District 22-4A
District Champion for 100H, Long Jump & Triple Jump; 3rd place 4×1 relay & High Jump
Area qualifier for 5 events. Regional qualifier for 100H, Long Jump & Triple Jump; 4th place Triple Jump
Honor Roll student with 4.1 GPA. 2 time All District Volleyball & 4x NCA All American cheerleader
Boys hoops gets into high gear this week
The girls got things going on the courts this past week and this week it’s the boys turn as the... read more