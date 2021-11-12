Stine Donates $8000 Mystery Prize to Big Brothers Big Sisters

LAKE CHARLES, LA — Stine Home and Yard provided the mystery prize at recent fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana. The inaugural “Farm to Table(aux)” event was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Oct. 14.

Attendees were given the opportunity to purchase a $100 flashing bracelet for their chance to win a mystery prize that would be announced at the end of the evening. Donors wearing the different color bracelets were systematically eliminated until only one person remained, Lacy Viator, of Sulphur.

Viator then learned that she had won the Stine Four Seasons of Fix Up prize and will receive a $2000 Stine gift card for each of the four seasons for an entire year.

“We appreciate this so much,” Viator said. “We are still repairing our home following Hurricane Laura and this prize will help us tremendously!”

With the help of generous sponsors, partners, and individuals, nearly $50,000 was raised for BBBS which will support 25-30 Littles in SWLA who are currently matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister, or who are waiting to be matched.

“All funds raised directly support our Bigs, Littles and families in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, and Vernon Parishes,“ BBBS Executive Director Erin Davison explained. “Bigs and Littles participate in our mentoring programs including School Based Reading Readiness, Community Based and MentorU, Summer Mentoring Program and many match events and other Big/Little activities throughout the year.”

“We truly appreciate all that Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA does to help youngsters in our region,” said Stine Marketing Director Jeremy Stine.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit bbbsswla.org.