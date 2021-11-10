2021 All-District 22-4A Volleyball Team
Here is the All-District 22-4A Volleyball Team as selected by the 22-4A head coaches:
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Harlee Tupper, Bridge City
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Madison Greenway, Orangefield
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chrissy Joseph, LC-M
SETTER OF THE YEAR: Taryn Doiron, Bridge City
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Mia Robin, Vidor
MIDDLE BLOCKER OF THE YEAR: Demi Carter, Bridge City
UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trinity Williams, LC-M
COACH OF THE YEAR: Savanah DeLuna, Bridge City
FIRST TEAM
Rylee Sherman, Vidor
Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City
Ca’Drian Martin, Silsbee
Faith Burnette, Orangefield
Hallie Maddox, LC-M
Paris Overstreet, WO-S
Ocean Ling, Lumberton
SECOND TEAM
Morgan Louvier, Bridge City
Ava Lightfoot, Vidor
Emily Priest, Lumberton
Olivia Hogan, LC-M
Brianna Moore, Orangefield
Lauren Richter, Bridge City
Jena Warden, Silsbee
