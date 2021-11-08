Motorcycle Club President Involved in Shootout Sentenced to 7 Years for Gun Crime

The president of a motorcycle club involved in a shootout at a Lubbock bar was sentenced today to seven years in federal prison for a firearm offense, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham.

Danny Lee Gollihugh, the 42-year-old president of the local chapter of the Kinfolk Outlaw Motorcycle Club, pleaded guilty in July to possession of an unregistered firearm. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix.

In plea papers, Mr. Gollihugh admitted that he built a short-barrel rifle using an Aero Precision lower receiver, a Magpul carbine stock, and the “shortest barrel that Sharp Shooters had.” A records check revealed that the weapon was not registered to Mr. Gollihugh in the National Firearms and Transfer Records, which is required by the National Firearms Act.

At his sentencing hearing, prosecutors introduced evidence that proved Mr. Gollihugh was involved in a shootout against members of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Club at the 50th Street Caboose restaurant and bar in Lubbock on November 12, 2020.

Surveillance video admitted into evidence during the hearing shows several members of the Bandidos approaching the defendant and his associates at a pool table. Mr. Gollihugh, clad in a leather vest and backwards baseball cap, then whipped out a pistol and pulled the slide back, while another Kinfolk Outlaw member fired a round in the Bandidos direction. The defendant later admitted that he’d attempted to fire the handgun, but it jammed.

Agents discovered the unregistered short-barrel rifle, along with the pistol used in the shooting, during Mr. Gollihugh’s arrest two days later. He is currently facing pending state charges for engaging in organized criminal activity.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division, Lubbock Resident Agency, the Lubbock Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S Attorneys Ryan Redd and Matt McLeod prosecuted the case.