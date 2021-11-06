Four OC cross country runners wrap up season at State Championships

ROUND ROCK – Four Orange County cross country standouts competed hard at the Class 4A State Cross Country Championships held at Old Settler’s Park Saturday morning.

On the boys’ side, Oragefield’s Payton Wrinkle captured 47th place, covering the 5K course in 16:59.4, while Vidor’s Kai Reed placed 68th, running a 17:12.7. Athens’ Micah Swan earned first-place with a 15:42.4. 150 runners participated in the boys race.

On the girls’ side, Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher notched 21st over the two-mile course, running na 12:02.6. Bridge City’s Zuzana Navratilova notched 40th place with a 12:26.6.

Melissa’s Abigail Bass captured the gold medal, running a 11:07.2. 152 runners competed in the girls race.