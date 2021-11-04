TAB issues statement on updated vaccine mandate from Biden administration

AUSTIN – The Texas Association of Business (TAB) CEO, Glenn Hamer, released a statement on today’s announcement from the Biden Administration providing details on the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), vaccine mandate. Details include fines of up to $13,650 per violation and come after the original ETS was issued September 9th.

“TAB remains strong proponents of voluntary vaccination efforts. However, as businesses struggle to find workers, the announcement from the Biden Administration will almost certainly increase that challenge,” TAB CEO Glenn Hamer said. “These decisions should be left up to businesses, subject to certain legal guardrails like religious and medical exemptions, not government. TAB appreciates the Texas Legislature for rejecting penalties related to vaccine mandates this past special session. The Biden Administration should do the same.”