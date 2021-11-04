Orange County COVID-19 results for 11-4
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 11.2.21
37 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Oct 19- Oct 25. (11 confirmed, 26 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
71-80yo (6 cases)
51-60yo (5 cases)
31-40yo (5 cases)
Monthly Trends
Cases for Orange County over the last month have continued to decrease. Listed below are the reflected trends.
10/4-10/11: 63 new cases
10/12-10/18: 81 new cases
10/19-10/26: 43 new cases
10/26-11/1: 37 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):
10/4-10/11: 7 new cases
10/12-10/18: 5 new cases
10/19-10/26: 9 new cases
10/26-11/1: 5 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 2 cases currently being hospitalized:
1 vaccinated
0 on ventilator
Today is November 4
