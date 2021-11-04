Betty G. Mayard, 92, of Orange, passed away on November 3, 2021, in Jasper.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in San Angelo, Texas, on July 7, 1929, she was the daughter of Clyde Roberts and Edythe (Robbins) Roberts. Betty had a kind heart and warm smile that she carried with her wherever she went. She adored her children and grandchildren and took great pride in them. Betty made sure to nurture and care for everyone she met through life’s journey. She was a wonderful matriarch and her family will spend forever missing her beautiful soul.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Edythe Roberts; her loving husband, Dave Mayard; sister, Edy Bevousette; and brother, Clyde Larry Roberts.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Ashworth and husband Danny, Brenda Chesson and husband Stephen and Kenneth Attaway and wife Bonnie; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jeffrey Chesson, Jason Chesson, Keith Chesson, Danny Lee Ashworth, Luke Ashworth, Ethan Chesson, Darren Chesson, and Marshall Atchetee.