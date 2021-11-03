Lady Bears to face Bellville in Splendora Thursday in area round
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears have their Class 4A Region III area round volleyball playoff match set with Bellville.
The two teams will battle Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Splendora High School.
The Lady Bears (23-20) the third-place team out of District 22-4A, downed Liberty 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 15-25, 15-13 in a thriller in the bidistrict round Tuesday.
Bellville (36-8), the District 24-4A champions, hammered Houston Yates 25-2, 25-10, 25-3 in the bidistrict round.
The LC-M-Bellville winner will face either Splendora or Houston Washington in the regional quarterfinals next week.
