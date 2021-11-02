November 2, 2021

  • 63°
Courtesy photo

Offering a helping hand

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Last Saturday members of the LCM Baseball team along with their coach Hunter Hagler, helped Chris and Paula Wright clean up storm damage to their home on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange. The Wright’s grandson, Cameron Bilbo, is a member of the baseball team.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar