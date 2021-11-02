Offering a helping hand
Last Saturday members of the LCM Baseball team along with their coach Hunter Hagler, helped Chris and Paula Wright clean up storm damage to their home on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange. The Wright’s grandson, Cameron Bilbo, is a member of the baseball team.
