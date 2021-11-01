Volleyball bidistrict playoffs crank up Tuesday

The Class 4A Region III bidistrict volleyball playoffs crank up Tuesday night as four Orange County teams will be busy.

The District 22-4A champion Bridge City Lady Cardinals (37-5) will take on the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks (18-14), the fourth-place team out of 21-4A, at 6:30 p.m. at Beaumont West Brook High School.

The BC-H-J winner will face either El Campo or Houston Worthing in the area round.

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats (28-10), runnerups out of 22-4A, will tangle with the Splendora Lady Wildcats (18-15), the third-place team out of 21-4A, at 5 p.m. at Kountze High School.

The Orangefield-Splendora winner will face either Navasota or Houston Washington in the area round.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears (22-20), the third-place team out of 22-4A, will face 21-4A runnerup Liberty (22-7) at 7 p.m. at Kountze High School. The LC-M-Liberty winner will face either Bellville or Houston Yates in the area round.

The Vidor Lady Pirates, the fourth-0place team out of 22-4A, will face 21-4A champion Huffman at 6 p.m. at West Hardin High School. The Vidor-Huffman winner will face either Sealy or North Forest in the area round.