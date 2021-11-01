Karen Yovonne Stevens, 63, of Orange, passed away on October 30, 2021, in Beaumont.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Bridge Point Fellowship in Bridge City. Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Houston, Texas, on June 20, 1958, she was the daughter of Ralph Manning and Clara (Bomnskie) Manning. Karen worked as Executive Director for OCAA Meals on Wheels. She loved writing a weekly column for the Orange Leader faith page. She had an incredible knack for creativity and enjoyed painting and photography. She was a member of the Real Estate Association and worked for KHOU Channel 11 for a number of years. Karen was a faithful member of Bridge Point Fellowship, where she cultivated and held dear many friendships. She loved being “Lolli” to her grandchildren, who were her complete pride and joy. She was the best wife, mother and grandmother her family could’ve ever hoped for. Karen took great joy in the small things of life, most often taking time to admire and photograph God’s beautiful sunrises and sunsets. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her and will be watching the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets from her spot in heaven.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Clara Manning.

She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, David Stevens; sons, Eric Stevens and Hunter Stevens of Bridge City; grandsons, Waylon and Lincoln; and siblings, Navoline Manning-Wolfe, Ralph Manning, Roxie Maner, Helen Brie-Edison, and Terri Emery; along with numerous nieces and nephews.