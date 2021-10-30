GoFundMe account created to help Stevens

A name many will recognize from the Faith page, Karen Stevens, is in need of assistance.

Stevens has been hospitalized due to COVID and has had several setbacks during her stay.

She had to undergo emergency surgery and is currently in ICU.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help her and her family with the unexpected medical expenses. A message on the site reads:

“If you would like to support her and her family during this time for medical expenses she may endure, it would be greatly appreciated. Please keep Karen and her family in your prayers.”

To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/91b9a7a2