Lady Bobcats sweep Diboll in warmup match
ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated Diboll 25-13, 25-6, 25-17 in a warmup volleyball match prior to the playoffs starting Monday.
The Lady Bobcats (28-10) , the second-place team out of 22-4A, will face Splendora, the third-place team out of 21-4A, in the first round of the playoffs next week.
Leaders for the Lady Bobcats against Diboll were:
Aces – Libby Thurman 4, Alayna Dodd 2
Bocks – Madison Greenway and Kylie Mouton 2, Greenlea Oldham 1
Digs – Madison Greenway 14, Faith Burnette 7
Kills – Mackenzie Haley 10, Madison Greenway 9, Kenadie Dubois and Greenlea Oldham 4 each
Assists – Faith Burnette 18, Brianna Moore 13
Lady Cardinals clip LC-M to go undefeated in 22-4A play
