OFISD honors nurses for tremendous work
Orangefield ISD Superintendent Shaun McAlpin presented Bravo awards to the district nurses at the October board meeting for their hard work in response to Covid-19.
Health Coordinator- Lauren Hollier
OHS Nurse – Ohzny Scogin
OJH Nurse – Sandy Frye
OES Nurse – Connie Dorman
