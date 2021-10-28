Man dies in fatal wreck
PRESS RELEASE — On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 5:37 P.M., Officers with the City of Orange Police Department and Orange Fire Department First Responders were dispatched to the 7600 block of Martin Luther King Drive in reference to a major crash investigation.
Upon Officer’s arrival, it was determined that the crash involved a white 2009 Chevrolet Pick-up and a multi-colored 2005 Ford SUV. The driver of the Chevrolet Pick-up was flown by Air Rescue to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. The driver was later pronounced deceased at the hospital at 7:27P.M. The driver of the Ford SUV was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital by Acadian Ambulance with minor injuries. The deceased white male was identified as 75-year-old Richard Colburn of Orange, Texas. The incident is still under investigation by the Orange Police Department.
OC residents encouraged to report property damage
Orange County residents affected by the severe weather today are encouraged to report property damage using the Texas Department of... read more