Man dies in fatal wreck

PRESS RELEASE — On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 5:37 P.M., Officers with the City of Orange Police Department and Orange Fire Department First Responders were dispatched to the 7600 block of Martin Luther King Drive in reference to a major crash investigation.

Upon Officer’s arrival, it was determined that the crash involved a white 2009 Chevrolet Pick-up and a multi-colored 2005 Ford SUV. The driver of the Chevrolet Pick-up was flown by Air Rescue to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. The driver was later pronounced deceased at the hospital at 7:27P.M. The driver of the Ford SUV was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital by Acadian Ambulance with minor injuries. The deceased white male was identified as 75-year-old Richard Colburn of Orange, Texas. The incident is still under investigation by the Orange Police Department.