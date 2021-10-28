LC-M Education Foundation Prize Patrol makes annual tour

The Prize Patrol of the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation, Inc. made its annual tour of the District campuses Tuesday morning, bringing balloons and presentation checks for staff members who were awarded competitive grants from the Foundation.

The Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization established in 2002 by patrons of LCMCISD. The Board is comprised of members of the community, business and professional representatives, and parents. Its sole aim is to provide enhanced educational opportunities to the children of LCM schools. To learn more about the LCM Education Foundation or if you are interested in becoming a donor, please visit https://www.lcmcisd.org/202930_3.

The LCM Education Foundation is so grateful to all of the sponsors, vendors and volunteers who contributed to making these grants possible.