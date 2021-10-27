WO-S Cheerleaders hosting Trick-or-Treat event Friday
West Orange-Stark Mustang Cheerleaders will host a Trick-or-Treat event for little girls this Friday, October 29th from 5-8pm. They will have nail polish and Halloween-themed face painting stations set up at the high school by the senior cafeteria.
