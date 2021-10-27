Shelter In Place
WEATHER
An alert for Orange County was issued.
Shelter in place due to tornado activity throughout the Orange County area including all of the cities. Go to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
