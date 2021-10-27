Red Cross Responds to Assist Those Affected by the Tornado in Orange County

The American Red Cross of Southeast and Deep East Texas is responding to communities impacted by severe weather and tornadoes across the southeastern part of our state. Our workforce is focused on keeping those impacted and themselves safe by practicing social distancing and working with local government agencies to get people the comfort, care and assistance they need.

Anyone affected by the tornado and in need of safe shelter, please go to the Red Cross Reception Center located at the Cowboy Church, 673 FM 1078, Orange, TX 77632. The Red Cross will be there until 10 p.m. meeting with those affected to assess their sheltering needs.