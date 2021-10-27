PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from morning storm before the cold front
Weather
A storm moving through the area Wednesday morning had the area under tornado watches for several hours.
A tornado was reported near Farm to Market Road 1130 which left mobile homes over turned.
Entergy is reporting 10,318 customers are without power at this time.
