October 27, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.21.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:52 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 21, 2021:

  • Stolen vehicle at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Controlled substance at Meeks and Eddleman
  • Assault at the 1000 block of 37th Street
  • Trespassing at the 1700 block of 16th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 1100 block of Green Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

