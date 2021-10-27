October 27, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.19.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:21 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 19, 2021:

  • Money laundering at Interstate 10 westbound 862 mile marker
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage North service road near Womack
  • Warrant at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 28th Street and Park Ave
  • Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

