Orange Police Beat 10.19.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 19, 2021:
- Money laundering at Interstate 10 westbound 862 mile marker
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage North service road near Womack
- Warrant at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 28th Street and Park Ave
- Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
