October 27, 2021

  • 75°

Breaking News:

Shelter In Place

Orange Police Beat 10.18.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:15 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 18, 2021:

  • Theft at the 1500 block of West John Ave
  • Warrant service at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Public intoxication at the 1600 block of Link Ave
  • Assault on Bruce Lane
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article