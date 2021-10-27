Orange Police Beat 10.15-10.17.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 15 – October 17, 2021:
Friday, Oct. 15
- Runaway at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 North service road at North Lewis
- Sexual assault/fondling reported
- Warrant service at Cordrey and 11th
- Theft at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1200 block of 15th Street
Saturday, Oct. 16
- Burglary at the 400 block of West Hickory Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Fraud, insufficient funds check at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Runaway at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 600 block of Cherry Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 17
- Fraud, stolen identity at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Assist other agency at the 1000 block of Albany
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
