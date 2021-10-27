Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 10.26.21
43 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Oct 19- Oct 25. (10 confirmed, 33 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
31-40yo (9 cases)
11-20yo (7 cases)
41-50yo (6 cases)
Monthly Trends
Cases for Orange County over the last month have continued to decrease. Listed below are the reflected trends.
9/28-10/4: 102 new cases
10/4-10/11: 63 new cases
10/12-10/18: 81 new cases
10/19-10/26: 43 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):
9/28-10/4: 8 new cases
10/4-10/11: 7 new cases
10/12-10/18: 5 new cases
10/19-10/26: 9 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 3 cases currently being hospitalized:
All unvaccinated
1 on ventilator
Shelter In Place
