Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 10.26.21

43 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Oct 19- Oct 25. (10 confirmed, 33 probable).

Weekly Trend

The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:

31-40yo (9 cases)

11-20yo (7 cases)

41-50yo (6 cases)

Monthly Trends

Cases for Orange County over the last month have continued to decrease. Listed below are the reflected trends.

9/28-10/4: 102 new cases

10/4-10/11: 63 new cases

10/12-10/18: 81 new cases

10/19-10/26: 43 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):

9/28-10/4: 8 new cases

10/4-10/11: 7 new cases

10/12-10/18: 5 new cases

10/19-10/26: 9 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 3 cases currently being hospitalized:

All unvaccinated

1 on ventilator