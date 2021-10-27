Entergy Texas Working to Restore Power After Severe Storms

Following severe storms that brought heavy rains, high winds and confirmed tornadoes across southeast Texas, Entergy Texas is responding to power outages across its service territory. As of 4:50 p.m., less than 11,000 customers are without power, down from approximately 32,000 customers at the height of the storm. The hardest-hit areas are Orange and Jefferson Counties. Entergy Texas crews and contractors are working to restore power as quickly as safely possible, and the company has brought in additional crews to help in the restoration effort. Customers should stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris. Energized power lines may not be visible among the rubble. Report downed lines immediately to Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). Entergy Texas expects to restore power to most customers who can safely take power by no later than 10 p.m. Wednesday. As crews continue to assess the damage, the estimated time of restoration for some of the hardest-hit areas could be pushed back to Thursday, October 28. Customers can stay informed about their outage by visiting our View Outages map, signing up for text alerts or downloading Entergy’s app.