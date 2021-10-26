Newton County Sheriff’s Office Report 10.25.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 56 calls to service last week from October 18th to October 24th, 2021. We currently have 21 inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, and 13 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 4 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following individual(s) were booked and arraigned:

Peveto, Phillip Romero 10/19/2021 – Class A – Assault Causes Bodily Inj

Class A – Assault Against Elderly or Disabled Individual

Class A – Resist Arrest Search or Transp

Class A – Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750

Hunter, Billie Ray 10/20/2021 Burglary of Building

FTA / Theft of Property (Angelina County)

McClendon, Destinee Nicole 10/21/2021 F3 – Poss CS PG 1/11-B >=1G<4G

MC Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia

Dowden, Tori Michelle 10/22/2021 F3 Theft $2500-30000 (Harris County Warrant)

The following calls to service and reports were received by NCSO :

Trout Creek : Noise /Loud Music (CR 4059)

Buna: Suspicious Activity (CR 3111)

Call: Identity Theft, Animal Nuisance, Abandoned Autos, Suspected Suspicious Activity,

Deweyville: Terroristic Threat, Suspicious Activity (Vehicle) Extra Patrol Assigned, Follow-up Animal Cruelty Incident, Civil Matter, Assault Family Violence Arrest, Disturbance, False Alarm, 2 Theft Reports, Criminal Mischief (CR 4206), Missing Pitbull Information

Burkeville : UUMV, Suspicious Activity (Car Alarm activated), Report of Gun Shots (FM 692)

Weirgate : Cruelty to Animals

Newton : Criminal Mischief (FM 2939), Civil Matter, Report of a Missing Person (Adult Found),

Kirbyville: Animal Bite

Old Champion : UUMV,

Sandjack: Disturbance (FM 1414),

Bleakwood : Burglary,

Bon Wier : Trespassing (CR 1416), Burglary (CR 4078)

Liberty : Welfare Concern

Old Salem : Suspicious Activity

Hartburg : Theft (Electric Wire),

Farrsville : Trespassing