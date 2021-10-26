Bobcat Parks nabs DK Memorial Golf Tournament win

The Orangefield Boys Varsity golf team competed this week at Beaumont Country Club in the DK Memorial Golf Tournament, hosted by Monsignor Kelly High School. Xander Parks took home the 1st place medal shooting an even par 71. The Orangefield team consisting of Xander Parks (71), Lincoln Parks (77), Brayden Burgess (87), Drew Tran (93), and Ethan Gunter (97) shot a team total of 328 finishing in the 4th spot.