Severe Weather Outlook – for Wednesday 10/27/2021
WEATHER
Severe Weather Outlook
…A strong cold front will move through the area on Wednesday / Wednesday night:…
IMPACTS:
Damaging winds with an isolated tornado threat.
Marginal Risk for flash flooding.
Minor coastal flooding is likely.
Small Craft Advisory likely.
WHERE:
Our entire County / Parish Warning Area.
WHEN:
Wednesday afternoon thru Wednesday night.
