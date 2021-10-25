Lady Cardinals maintain No. 4 state spot
The Bridge City Lady Cardinals continue to remain at No. 4 in the latest Class 4A state volleyball rankings by the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association, here are the complete state rankings.
CLASS 2A (also includes CLASS 1A)
- Crawford 37-6
- Beckville 39-4
- Iola 35-7
- Wink 35-3
- Fayetteville 39-1
- Thrall 31-7
- Bremond 36-2
- San Isidro 30-4
- Albany 28-3
- Tom Bean 28-4
- Hawkins 34-4
- Cayuga 32-5
- Yorktown 27-5
- Blum 23-11
- Bosqueville 34-3
- Schulenburg 31-9
- Benjamin 28-6
- Johnson City 27-10
- Evadale 33-9
- Veribest 27-5
- Northside 25-7
- Miami 25-7
- Freer 17-3
- Cumby 19-4
- Frost 24-6
- Lovelady 24-10
Class 3A
- White Oak 34-1
- East Bernard 38-1
- Holliday 34-5
- Hardin 34-5
- Bushland 27-4
- Lorena 32-4
- Gunter 30-6
- Fairfield 33-6
- Boyd 31-4
- Shallowater 34-4
- Scurry-Rosser 27-4
- Big Sandy Harmony 28-2
- Troy 27-5
- Lyford 23-5
- Brownfield 29-4
- Prairiland 20-5
- Goliad 20-9
- Atlanta 21-6
- Randolph 30-10
- Lexington 33-8
- Bishop 19-5
- Brazos 32-10
- Blue Ridge 24-5
- Columbus 31-8
- Anderson-Shiro 24-7
- Mount Vernon 22-7
- Poth 19-16
Class 4A
- Hereford 41-2
- Celina 35-1
- Carthage 33-4
- Bridge City 35-4
- Bellville 32-8
- Decatur 29-7
- Farmersville 37-2
- Wimberley 28-7
- China Spring 31-9
- Kennedale 31-5
- Stephenville 27-10
- Needville 26-11
- Hargrave 21-4
- Benbrook 27-8
- Iowa Park 29-12
- Midland Greenwood 33-7
- Hondo 29-9
- Godley 30-8
- Bullard 24-9
- Rockport-Fulton 27-9
- Mountain View 25-6
- Boerne 27-10
- Tuloso-Midway 25-11
- Argyle 26-12
- Calhoun 12-6
- Devine 24-13
- Graham 29-10
Class 5A
- Dallas Highland Park 35-5
- College Station 34-2
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 37-5
- Lucas Lovejoy 33-6
- Barbers Hill 37-3
- New Braunfels Canyon 38-8
- McKinney North 23-7
- Lufkin 36-4
- Frisco Reedy 26-6
- Gregory Portland 35-8
- Leander Rouse 31-12
- Colleyville Heritage 36-9
- Austin Anderson 27-5
- El Paso Burges 27-4
- Midlothian 33-7
- Lake Creek 27-8
- Dripping Springs 30-15
- Lubbock Cooper 34-10
- Manvel 30-11
- Amarillo 31-11
- Pioneer 34-4
- Brownsville Veteran’s Memorial 19-7
- Mission Veteran’s Memorial 28-8
- Liberty Hill 34-10
- Harlandale 22-7
- Laredo Martin 24-8
- Burbank 22-9
Class 6A
- San Antonio Brandeis 39-2
- Arlington Martin 32-2
- Pearland Dawson 36-4
- Houston Cypress Ranch 37-3
- El Paso Franklin 40-3
- Smithson Valley 34-4
- College Park 27-3
- Austin Lake Travis 37-10
- Klein 33-8
- Katy Tompkins 32–5
- Plano West 27-7
- Laredo United 28-4
- Austin 36-6
- Flower Mound 34-5
- Garland Sachse 32-9
- Keller 25-12
- Austin Vandegrift 34-9
- Lewisville Marcus 28-7
- Denton Guyer 20-9
- V.R. Eaton 31-3
- Ridge Point 31-9
- San Antonio O’Connor 29-10
- Round Rock 34-11
- Laredo Alexander 21-9
- Harlingen 33-6
- San Antonio Clark 32-9
- The Woodlands 36-7
