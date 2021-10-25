October 25, 2021

Photo courtesy Andrea Tupper The Bridge City Lady Cardinals are currently ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 4A state poll.

Lady Cardinals maintain No. 4 state spot

By Van Wade

Published 10:33 am Monday, October 25, 2021

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals continue to remain at No. 4 in the latest Class 4A state volleyball rankings by the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association, here are the complete state rankings.

CLASS 2A (also includes CLASS 1A)

  1. Crawford 37-6
  2. Beckville 39-4
  3.   Iola 35-7
  4. Wink 35-3
  5. Fayetteville 39-1
  6. Thrall 31-7
  7. Bremond 36-2
  8. San Isidro 30-4
  9. Albany 28-3
  10. Tom Bean 28-4
  11. Hawkins 34-4
  12. Cayuga 32-5
  13. Yorktown 27-5
  14. Blum 23-11
  15. Bosqueville 34-3
  16. Schulenburg 31-9
  17. Benjamin 28-6
  18. Johnson City 27-10
  19. Evadale 33-9
  20. Veribest 27-5
  21. Northside 25-7
  22. Miami 25-7
  23. Freer 17-3
  24. Cumby 19-4
  25. Frost 24-6
  26. Lovelady 24-10

Class 3A

  1. White Oak 34-1
  2. East Bernard 38-1
  3. Holliday 34-5
  4. Hardin 34-5
  5. Bushland 27-4
  6. Lorena 32-4
  7. Gunter 30-6
  8. Fairfield 33-6
  9. Boyd 31-4
  10. Shallowater 34-4
  11. Scurry-Rosser 27-4
  12. Big Sandy Harmony 28-2
  13. Troy 27-5
  14. Lyford 23-5
  15. Brownfield 29-4
  16. Prairiland 20-5
  17. Goliad  20-9
  18. Atlanta 21-6
  19. Randolph 30-10
  20. Lexington 33-8
  21. Bishop 19-5
  22. Brazos 32-10
  23. Blue Ridge 24-5
  24. Columbus 31-8
  25. Anderson-Shiro 24-7
  26. Mount Vernon 22-7
  27. Poth 19-16

Class 4A

  1. Hereford 41-2
  2. Celina 35-1
  3. Carthage 33-4
  4. Bridge City 35-4
  5. Bellville 32-8
  6. Decatur 29-7
  7. Farmersville 37-2
  8. Wimberley 28-7
  9. China Spring 31-9
  10. Kennedale 31-5
  11. Stephenville 27-10
  12. Needville 26-11
  13. Hargrave 21-4
  14. Benbrook 27-8
  15. Iowa Park 29-12
  16. Midland Greenwood 33-7
  17. Hondo 29-9
  18. Godley 30-8
  19. Bullard 24-9
  20. Rockport-Fulton 27-9
  21. Mountain View 25-6
  22. Boerne 27-10
  23. Tuloso-Midway 25-11
  24. Argyle 26-12
  25. Calhoun 12-6
  26. Devine 24-13
  27. Graham 29-10

Class 5A

  1. Dallas Highland Park 35-5
  2. College Station 34-2
  3. Pflugerville Hendrickson 37-5
  4. Lucas Lovejoy 33-6
  5. Barbers Hill 37-3
  6. New Braunfels Canyon 38-8
  7. McKinney North 23-7
  8. Lufkin 36-4
  9. Frisco Reedy 26-6
  10. Gregory Portland 35-8
  11. Leander Rouse 31-12
  12. Colleyville Heritage 36-9
  13. Austin Anderson 27-5
  14. El Paso Burges 27-4
  15. Midlothian 33-7
  16. Lake Creek  27-8
  17. Dripping Springs 30-15
  18. Lubbock Cooper 34-10
  19. Manvel 30-11
  20. Amarillo 31-11
  21. Pioneer 34-4
  22. Brownsville Veteran’s Memorial 19-7
  23. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 28-8
  24. Liberty Hill 34-10
  25. Harlandale 22-7
  26. Laredo Martin 24-8
  27. Burbank 22-9

Class 6A

  1. San Antonio Brandeis 39-2
  2. Arlington Martin 32-2
  3. Pearland Dawson 36-4
  4. Houston Cypress Ranch 37-3
  5. El Paso Franklin 40-3
  6. Smithson Valley 34-4
  7. College Park 27-3
  8. Austin Lake Travis 37-10
  9. Klein 33-8
  10. Katy Tompkins 32–5
  11. Plano West 27-7
  12. Laredo United 28-4
  13. Austin 36-6
  14. Flower Mound 34-5
  15. Garland Sachse 32-9
  16. Keller 25-12
  17. Austin Vandegrift 34-9
  18. Lewisville Marcus 28-7
  19. Denton Guyer 20-9
  20. V.R. Eaton 31-3
  21. Ridge Point 31-9
  22. San Antonio O’Connor 29-10
  23. Round Rock 34-11
  24. Laredo Alexander 21-9
  25. Harlingen 33-6
  26. San Antonio Clark 32-9
  27. The Woodlands 36-7

 

