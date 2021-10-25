Four Orange County CC runners qualify for State

HUNTSVILLE – Four Orange County cross country standouts punched their tickets to the Class 4A State Cross Country Championships Monday by finishing in the top 10 at the Class 4A Region III Cross Country Championships at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park in Huntsville.

On the boys’ side, Vidor’s Kai Reed earned second for the Pirates and Orangefield’s Payton Wrinkle snagged third.

On the girls side, Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher was fourth and Bridge City’s Zuzana Navratilova was 10th.

The Class 4A State Cross Country Championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

For the boys, Vidor’s Reed nabbed second over the 5K course with a time of 16:23.6. Bobcat Wrinkle claimed third with a 16:59.6.

Burnet’s Hudson Bennett claimed first-place with a 16:15.3.

Following Wrinkle for the Bobcats were Timothy Trammell (105th, 20:44.7), Ty Butler (141st, 21:57.8), Tanner Sullivan (150th, 22:24.9), Leyton Loft (152nd, 22:40.1, Brayden Babin (160th, 23:40.1) and Alfrado Arzola (172nd, 25:38.9).

Bridge City’s Victor Hernandez notched 58th with a 19:15.7 and LC-M’s Marshall Braus was 155th with a 23:00.4.

Giddings took the boys team title with 72 points. Huffman (76) was second and Palestine (136) third. Orangefield notched 19th with 502 points.

For the girls LC-M’s Fisher covered the 3,200-meter terrain in 12:37.8 to notch fourth-place while Lady Cardinal Navratilova earned 10th with a 13:04.9.

Huffman’s Jetzibe Trevino took first-place with a 12:04.2.

Behind Fisher for the District 22-4A champion Lady Bears were Taylor Bull (77th, 15:15.5), Karlie Seymour (114th, 16:10.3), DeAsia Tippins (135th, 18:32.0), Danika Williamson (148th, 19:26.1) and Ella Stephenson (149th, 19:26.3).

Following Navratilova for the Lady Cardinals were Iris Lobatos (117th, 16:28.6), Raema Lyda (125th, 17:09.3), Devyn Cherry (128th, 17:34.8), Brook Carpenter (129th, 17:42.7) and Madison Rowe (143rd, 18:55.5).

Orangefield’s Draven Crochet was 113th with a 16:09.3.

Huffman won the girls team title with 61 points. Salado was second (90) and Lufkin Hudson third (132).

The Lady Bears (441) finished 17th overall while the Lady Cardinals (467) were 19th.