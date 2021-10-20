Orangefield Elementary receives nice grant from Dollar General

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Orangefield Elementary a $2,000 grant to support youth literacy initiatives. This local grant award is part of more than $3 million in grants awarded this fall to nearly 760 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves. The money will be used to purchase books for classroom libraries. Pictured: Sunshine Copeland, Orangefield ISD District Librarian/Grant Writer and Corey Sheppard, Orangefield Elementary School Principal