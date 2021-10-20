CPSO arrests 2, searching for 1 responsible for drive by shooting

On October 18 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a store on Highway 109 in Vinton in reference to a drive by shooting.

During the initial investigation detectives spoke with the victim who stated he was leaving the store when he observed a truck driving by. The victim stated the truck turned around and pulled back onto Highway 109 and passed the store once again, at which time shots were fired from the truck. The victim also advised detectives he recognized one of the individuals in the truck as Jervon J. Broussard, 24, Lafayette, LA. The victim’s truck along with another truck in the parking lot had been struck several times during the shooting.

During further investigation and after speaking with witnesses, detectives were able to identify the two other suspects inside the truck as Brison J. Thibodeaux, 28, Broussard, LA, and Dillon J. Derousselle, 19, Carencro, LA. The following day detectives located Broussard and Thibodeaux, at which time they were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. The same day a warrant was issued for Derousselle’s arrest. They are all charged with illegal carrying and discharging of a weapon; and aggravated criminal damage to property. Judge Michael Canaday set Broussard’s bond at $210,000 and Thibodeaux and Derousselle’s bond at $300,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Derousselle they are asked to call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

CPSO Lt. Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator on this case.

An arrest is an indication that probable cause exists to believe the subject was involved in the offense alleged. A person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.