WO-S students aid in United Way Day of Caring
West Orange-Stark ECHS students, along with Mrs. Sims and Mrs. McCain, participated in the United Way Day of Caring on Friday. They helped paint and stock the pantry. Thanks to the following students for lending a helping hand: Marlon Cortez, La’Reaya Crochett, Alicia Odom, Daylen Edwards, and Esmeralda Cacho.
