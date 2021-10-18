VFW having Halloween Dance, Costume Contest
The VFW will be hosting a Halloween Dance and Party Costume Contest Saturday, Oct. 23.
The Texas Thunder Band, featuring David Burnham and Joe Benoit will be performing.
Beer, wine, set ups, BYOB available.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. at VFW located at 5303 S 87 in Orange.
You Might Like
Holiday at Ford Park all set for Nov. 26-Jan. 2
BEAUMONT, Texas– A brand-new, dazzling outdoor holiday light attraction is coming to Ford Park starting November 26. “Holiday at Ford... read more