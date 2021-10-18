October 19, 2021

VFW having Halloween Dance, Costume Contest

By Van Wade

Published 1:48 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

The VFW will be hosting a Halloween Dance and Party Costume Contest Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Texas Thunder Band, featuring David Burnham and Joe Benoit will be performing.

Beer, wine, set ups, BYOB available.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. at VFW located at 5303 S 87 in Orange.

