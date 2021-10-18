LC-M Tennis team rolls past El Campo in Area Round
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Team Tennis Team continues to roll through their competition.
The Bears throttled El Campo 15-4 and will now advance to the Region III quarterfinals. The district champion Bears zipped past Splendora 10-5 in the bidistrict round of the playoffs as well.
You Might Like
Mustangs zip past Bobcats to roll up 60th straight district win
By Van Wade Orange Leader ORANGEFIELD – Utilizing the legs of senior standout tailback Elijah Gales, a stout defensive performance... read more