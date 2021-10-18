Lady Cardinals chime in at No. 4 in state this week
The Bridge City Lady Cardinals (34-4) moved up to No. 4 in the latest Class 4A State Volleyball poll by the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association.
Here is the entire state poll:
CLASS 2A (also includes Class 1A)
- Crawford 34-6
- Beckville 36-4
- Iola 33-7
- Wink 33-3
- Fayetteville 37-1
- Thrall 30-7
- Bremond 30-2
- Bosqueville 34-1
- San Isidro 29-4
- Albany 26-3
- Tom Bean 27-4
- Hawkins 32-4
- Cayuga 30-5
- Yorktown 25-5
- Blum 21-11
- Frost 23-5
- Schulenburg 29-9
- Benjamin 28-6
- Sulphur Bluff 22-6
- Johnson City 25-10
- Evadale 31-9
- Veribest 26-5
- Alvord 23-6
- Northside 23-7
- D’Hanis 26-9
- Miami 24-7
Class 3A
- White Oak 32-1
- East Bernard 36-1
- Holliday 33-5
- Hardin 32-5
- Bushland 27-4
- Lorena 31-4
- Gunter 28-6
- Fairfield 31-6
- Boyd 29-4
- Shallowater 32-4
- Mount Vernon 22-5
- Scurry-Rosser 24-4
- Big Sandy Harmony 26-2
- Troy 25-5
- Columbus 31-7
- Lyford 22-5
- Blue Ridge 23-4
- Brownfield 27-4
- Prairiland 19-5
- Anderson-Shiro 23-6
- Goliad 17-9
- Atlanta 18-6
- Randolph 28-10
- Lexington 32-8
- Bishop 17-5
- Brazos 30-10
Class 4A
- Hereford 39-2
- Celina 32-1
- Carthage 31-4
- Bridge City 34-4
- Bellville 30-8
- Decatur 28-7
- Farmersville 35-2
- Wimberley 26-7
- China Spring 29-9
- Kennedale 29-5
- Stephenville 25-10
- Needville 25-11
- Hargrave 20-4
- Benbrook 25-8
- Iowa Park 28-12
- Midland Greenwood 31-7
- Hondo 25-9
- Godley 28-8
- Aubrey 23-8
- Bullard 22-9
- Rockport-Fulton 24-9
- Mountain View 23-6
- Boerne 25-10
- Pleasanton 32-4
- Tuloso-Midway 23-11
- Brownsboro 22-6
Class 5A
- Dallas Highland Park 32-5
- College Station 33-2
- McKinney North 22-6
- Pflugerville Hendrickson 35-5
- Lucas Lovejoy 31-6
- Barbers Hill 35-3
- Lufkin 34-4
- New Braunfels Canyon 36-8
- Frisco Reedy 25-6
- Gregory Portland 33-8
- Leander Rouse 29-12
- Mission Veteran’s Memorial 27-7
- Colleyville Heritage 34-9
- Austin Anderson 26-5
- El Paso Burges 25-4
- Midlothian 31-7
- Justin Northwest 24-9
- Lake Creek 25-8
- Dripping Springs 29-15
- Lubbock Cooper 32-10
- Liberty Hill 33-8
- Manvel 28-11
- Amarillo 29-11
- Fulshear 29-12
- Pioneer 32-4
- Wichita Falls Rider 21-8
Class 6A
- Flower Mound 34-3
- San Antonio Brandeis 37-2
- Arlington Martin 31-2
- Pearland Dawson 35-4
- Houston Cypress Ranch 35-3
- El Paso Franklin 38-3
- Smithson Valley 31-4
- College Park 25-3
- Austin Lake Travis 35-10
- Klein 31-8
- Katy Tompkins 30–5
- Laredo United 27-4
- Austin 34-6
- Garland Sachse 30-9
- Keller 23-12
- Austin Vandegrift 32-9
- The Woodlands 35-6
- Denton Guyer 19-9
- V.R. Eaton 29-3
- Ridge Point 30-9
- Plano West 25-7
- San Antonio O’Connor 28-10
- Round Rock 32-11
- Laredo Alexander 19-9
- Harlingen 31-6
- San Antonio Clark 30-9
You Might Like
LC-M Tennis team rolls past El Campo in Area Round
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Team Tennis Team continues to roll through their competition. The Bears throttled El Campo 15-4 and will... read more