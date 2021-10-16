Pet of the Week – Meet Sophia
Meet Sophia. She’s a three-year old bronzed-beauty who has lived in a comfortable home with her lovely hooman until sad circumstances (through no fault of her own) caused her to be placed in the shelter. She’s sweet, loving, and wants a chance to be a furever pet for someone. She is scared and confused right now. Please consider adopting or fostering, and call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409.883.3468.
