October 16, 2021

Photo courtesy of Lacey Hale

Pet of the Week – Meet Sophia

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:14 am Saturday, October 16, 2021

Meet Sophia. She’s a three-year old bronzed-beauty who has lived in a comfortable home with her lovely hooman until sad circumstances (through no fault of her own) caused her to be placed in the shelter.  She’s sweet, loving, and wants a chance to be a furever pet for someone. She is scared and confused right now.  Please consider adopting or fostering, and call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409.883.3468.

