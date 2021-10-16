October 16, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 9.27-10.3.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:37 am Saturday, October 16, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from September 27 – October 3, 2021:

Monday, Sept. 27

  • Disturbance at the 3000 block of Woodcock Road in Orange
  • Burglary on Farm to Market 1130 in Orange
  • Theft at the 6100 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief at the 5700 block of Tyler Street in Vidor

Tuesday, Sept. 28

  • Theft on State Hwy. 87 North in Orange
  • Theft at the 100 block of Glidden Road in Orange
  • Theft at the 200 block of Four Oaks Ranch Road in Vidor

Wednesday, Sept. 29

  • Traffic violation at the 5000 block of Caribou in Orange. One was arrested for unlawful carry of a weapon.
  • Assault in process at the 5000 block of Mesquite Drive in Orange

Thursday, Sept. 30

  • Pursuit. Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted Vidor Police Department in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 10 in Orange
  • Missing person on Wagner Drive in Orange
  • Assault at the 8300 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor

Friday, Oct. 1

  • Suspicious person at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Threats at the 900 block of Honeybee Lane in Vidor
  • Follow up to a text message in reference to animal cruelty
  • Disturbance at the 9100 block of Northridge Drive in Orange

Saturday, Oct. 2

  • Criminal mischief at the 100 block of Evangeline Drive in Vidor
  • Suspicious person near Farm to Market Road 1131 and Four Oaks Ranch Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 1100 block of Henry Street in Vidor

Sunday, Oct. 3

  • Threats at the 3400 block of Hudson Road in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 7800 block of East Wooten Drive in Orange
  • Assault on Edgar Brown Drive in Orange
  • Robbery at the 1400 block of West Freeway in Rose City.

 

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

