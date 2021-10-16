Lady Bobcats motor past WO-S in 3

WEST ORANGE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats toppled the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 25-12, 25-10, 25-12 in District 22-4A action at Mustang Gym Friday.

The Lady Bobcats improved to 26-9 overall, 8-2 in 22-4A play.

Madison Greenway led the way with nine kills while Mackenzie Haley had seven and Greenlea Oldham five.

Brianna Moore notched 15 assists while Faith Burnette had 13.

Greenway and Burnette each had seven digs while Harleigh Rawls had six. Greenway notched five aces and Libby Thurman had two.

The Lady Bobcats venture to LC-M Tuesday.