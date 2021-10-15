October 15, 2021

Orange Police Beat 10.13-10.14.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:46 am Friday, October 15, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 13 – October 14, 2021:

Wednesday, Oct. 13

  • Sexual offense reported
  • Theft at the 100 block of Pine Ave
  • Forgery at the 1000 block of Green Ave
  • Criminal trespass at the 1500 block of 10th Street
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street

Thursday, Oct. 14

  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant at Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
  • Controlled substance at the 1900 block of Strickland
  • Recovery of stolen property at the 1100 block of 16th Street
  • Driving while license invalid at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Assault on Bruce Lane

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

