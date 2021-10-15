OHS students complete MOS Excel exam
Congratulations to these students for passing the Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Excel exam. These students are members of Mrs. Bellard’s Business Information Management 2 class.
They are from left to right Bryce Blacksher, Ehtan Smith, Georgia Jones, Kaitlyn Jenkins, KayLeigh Roebuck
You Might Like
Orange Covid numbers drop in past week
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 10.12.21. 63 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Oct... read more