October 15, 2021

Photo courtesy OFISD

OHS students complete MOS Excel exam

By Van Wade

Published 9:02 am Friday, October 15, 2021

Congratulations to these students for passing the Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Excel exam. These students are members of Mrs. Bellard’s Business Information Management 2 class.

They are from left to right Bryce Blacksher, Ehtan Smith, Georgia Jones, Kaitlyn Jenkins,  KayLeigh Roebuck

