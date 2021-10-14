Vicki Lynn Brown, 72, of Orange, passed away on October 11, 2021, at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas after a lengthy illness.

Born in Orange, Texas, on March 6, 1949, she was the daughter of Earl Drake and Betty Drake. She developed lifelong friends during her school years and time in Orange and always knew this was the place she wanted to retire to. She married Dr. Frank Malloy Brown and moved to Austin, Texas where she attended the University of Texas and obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. The Browns then moved to Lawrence, Kansas where she was happiest working in her yard and putting her artistic talents into decorating their home, volunteering and making new friends.

When the time was right, she realized her dream of coming back to Orange by purchasing her parents home and immediately started making a new life for herself and her husband. She was happy fixing the old place up and puttering around the yard. She especially loved the fact that she reconnected with those lifelong friends and was able to spend some fun times enjoying each others company before she fell ill.

Vicki lived an artistic life full of color and music. She loved to draw, play piano, and garden. She was a patriot and a proud Texan. She was loved deeply and will be missed by all those who came to know and love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Betty Drake; and brother, Steve Drake.

She leaves to honor her memory her husband Dr. Frank Malloy Brown; children, Brandon Curtis of Fort Worth and Emma Shane of London, England; grandchild, David; and brothers, Tomalee “Butch” Drake and wife Faye of Orange, Texas and Keith Drake and wife Sandy of Flower Mound, Texas. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who thought the world of her. To quote her nephew, Taylor Drake, “She was an amazing person and a bright spot in this universe and she will be missed greatly by all of us!”

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Lani Rosseau. Entombment at Evergreen Cemetery will happen at a later date.