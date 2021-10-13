Orange Police Beat 10.12.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for October 12, 2021:
- Recovery of stolen property at the 2500 block of Park Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 62
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
