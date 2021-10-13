National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Participates in Candlelight Vigil Kicking Off Police Weekend

Alexandria, VA. — Tomorrow, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), along with several other organizations and individuals, will hold a Candlelight Vigil on the National Mall in Washington D.C. to memorialize the hundreds of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.

The October 14th vigil, hosted by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, is part of Police Weekend 2021 which runs from Oct. 13 through Oct. 17. The vigil will be a time to remember the 701 fallen law enforcement offices. Their names have been on engraved on the Memorial in the nation’s capital, bringing the total of officers killed in the line of duty to 22,611.

In attendance of the vigil will be family members, high-ranking government officials along with local, state, and federal law enforcement officers including NOBLE National President Frederick L. Thomas, who will be among those reading aloud the names of those 701 killed.

“We honor the fallen brothers and sisters in blue who sacrificed their lives in the name of protecting our communities,” Thomas said. “We pay our deepest respects to these heroes who lived justice by action.”