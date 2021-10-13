Lady Cardinals cruise past Silsbee

SILSBEE – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals swept the Silsbee Lady Tigers in District 22-4A action at Tiger Gym Tuesday to remain perfect in district play.

Taryn Doiron notched 25 assists, six aces, four blocks and two kills to help power the Lady Cardinals (34-4, 9-0).

Caryss Carpenter snared 16 digs, six kills and four aces. Morgan Louvier had 10 digs, four kills, two aces and a block. Lauren Richter claimed nine digs and three aces. Harlee Tupper had eight kills, eight digs and three aces and Demi Carter had eight kills and two aces.

The Lady Cardinals have a bye Friday and will play host to Lumberton Tuesday.