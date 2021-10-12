Lady Bobcats sweep Lumberton on Senior Night

ORANGEFIELD –The Orangefield Lady Bobcats strolled to a 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of the Lumberton Lady Raiders in District 22-4A play at Bobcat Gym Tuesday night.

Madison Greenway notched 16 kills for the Lady Bobcats (25-9, 7-2) with Mackenzie Haley and Kenadie Dubois adding six apiece.

Greenway contributed 17 digs while Libby Thurman had 13 and Brianna Moore nine.

Moore set up the offense nicely with 22 assists while Faith Burnette contributed 13.

Libby Thurman and Alayna Dodd each had two aces while Greenlea Oldham had three blocks and Kylie Mouton had one.

The Lady Bobcats honored Greenway, Dodd, Dubois and KK Hatton on Senior Night.

The Lady Bobcats will head to West Orange-Stark Friday to face the Lady Mustangs.