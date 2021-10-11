Orangefield Debate Team racks up at WH Meet
The Orangefield High School Speech/Debate Team traveled to Saratoga, TX, to participate in the West Hardin Debate Clinic/Meet on October 9, 2021. Nineteen debaters competed in:
- Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking
- Novice Extemporaneous Speaking
- Novice Lincoln Douglas Debate
- Cross Examination Debate
The following students earned medals:
- Major Copeland, 10th grader, 1st place in Novice Extemporaneous Speaking
- Brayden Burgess & Bryce Moore, 12 graders, 1st place in Cross Ex Debate
- Kimber Carpenter & Sidney Holderman, 10th graders, 2nd place in Cross Ex Debate
- Gracie Cross & Leroy Bergeron, 11th graders, 3rd place in Cross Ex Debate
- Hannah Block & Steyle Spurlock, 9th graders, 5th place in Cross Ex Debate
Other debaters include:
- Sarenity Lindenberg
- Pedro Silveira
- Austin Rickenbrode
- Aiden Taylor
- Jett Stevenson
- Zach Morrow
- Calvin Kelly
- Jacob Worthy
- Jada Greiner
- Kendyl Pennington
The teams are sponsored by Bridget Trawhon.
